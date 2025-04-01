Patna (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory, causing damage to several vehicles and injuring an individual in the Gulab Bagh area of Bihar's Patna district, said an official.

According to District Fire Officer Manoj Kumar Nat, the fire erupted late on Monday and was duly controlled by fire and foam tenders that arrived at the scene upon receiving the information.

"We contained 95 per cent of the fire, with our main objective being to prevent its spread. This was crucial to avoid the flames reaching nearby houses, which could have resulted in loss of life. We deployed 8 fire tenders and 12 foam tenders to assist in the effort. A man sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised," said the DFO.

Visuals show several vehicles burnt to the ground.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No loss of lives were reported in the incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

