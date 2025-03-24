Angul (Odisha) [India], March 24 (ANI): Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday took a sharp dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, calling them the "most non-serious politicians" in the state.

Speaking to the ANI, Pandey said, "If there is anyone in Bihar who is a non-serious politician, it is Lalu ji's family. There have never been politicians as non-serious as these people."

This came in retaliation against sharp criticism by the RJD leaders against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly talking during the national anthem. They further demanded that Kumar should apologise in both houses of the state for the insult.

Pandey further contrasted the RJD's conduct with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he praised for his respect for national traditions.

"Nitish Kumar has always respected the country, the national flag, and its traditions. A person whose entire life is dedicated to this is being questioned by those who remained seated during the national anthem. There is no point in such people making allegations today," Pandey added.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of Nitish Kumar at an event on social media platform X and posted, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women, and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!"

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience. (ANI)

Meanwhile, speaking on the meeting on the delimitation issue held in Tamil Nadu, Pandey said that the process would follow established protocols.

"The Government of India will oversee everything. After that, the Election Commission reviews it all. There is a system and a process, and decisions are taken accordingly," he stated.

Commenting on the recent killing of a hospital director in Bihar, Pandey expressed grief over the incident, stating that the police are investigating the matter.

"What happened yesterday is very sad for all of us. Asia Hospital is a prominent institution in Patna. The police are investigating the matter, and no culprit will be spared. They will be caught, and the law will take its own course," Pandey assured.

On Saturday, Asia Hospital director Surbhi Raj was shot dead, SDPO Patna City Atulesh Jha stated.

The victim was diagnosed with several gunshot injuries, after which she was referred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries. (ANI)

