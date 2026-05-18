Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate From Noida, Found Dead at Her Matrimonial Home in Bhopal?

The sudden death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, an MBA graduate originally from Noida, has triggered an intensive investigation into allegations of dowry harassment, forced pregnancy termination, and physical abuse at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills. Sharma was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the night of May 12, just five months after her wedding to Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh.

As a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes the case, public interest has grown regarding the background of the victim, whose family has staged protests demanding accountability and a secondary independent autopsy. Twisha Sharma Case: ‘I Am Trapped’, Said Noida Woman in Chat Before Death; Parents Allege Cover-Up Attempt.

Who Was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma was a highly educated professional who grew up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where her family is based. She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and built a profile as an articulate and ambitious individual. In her earlier years, she gained regional recognition after being crowned "Miss Pune" during her academic tenure in Maharashtra. It is also reported that Twisha had appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. Before her marriage, Sharma worked for several years in Delhi and went on to become a content creator and social media personality

It has also come to light that Twisha had a professional background in marketing and communications. She met her husband, Samarth Singh, an advocate practising in Bhopal, through a dating application in 2024. Following a year-long courtship, the couple married in a formal ceremony in December 2025. Her brother, Harshit Sharma, serves as a Major in the Indian Army, and her family maintained close contact with her throughout her relocation to Madhya Pradesh.

Allegations of Marital Discord and Financial Coercion

According to statements provided to investigators by her family, the five-month marriage was heavily strained by continuous domestic demands. Major Harshit Sharma alleged that the harassment began almost immediately after the wedding, orchestrated by both her husband and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district judge who concluded her judicial service in February 2023. The family claims that Sharma was subjected to severe emotional and financial pressure to transfer personal investments. Specifically, her in-laws allegedly demanded that assets and corporate shares worth approximately INR 20 lakh - originally gifted to Sharma by her father - be legally re-registered under her husband's name.

The Final Messages and Alleged Coerced Medical Procedures

The case has drawn significant scrutiny following the recovery of Sharma's final digital communications. Shortly before her death, she sent an Instagram message to her close friend, Minakshi, expressing severe emotional distress. The text stated: "I am trapped, bro. Baas tu mat phasna (Just, don't get trapped yourself). Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right". Noida Shocker: 5-Year-Old Crushed to Death After Iron Gate Falls While Playing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In addition to financial disputes, the victim's family has brought forward allegations regarding reproductive coercion. They claim that Sharma was recently forced to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy against her will. According to her brother, the in-laws had questioned her character and pressured her into an abortion, despite her explicit desire to carry the pregnancy to term.

Current Investigation Status and Legal Actions

On the night of the incident, Samarth Singh and his mother transported Sharma to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Hospital administrators alerted the Katara Hills police station at approximately 11:00 PM. Following local protests by her family over an initial delay in legal processing, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering dowry death, cruelty, and joint criminal intent.

An autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal confirmed the primary cause of death as "antemortem hanging by ligature," but additionally flagged "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body." The forensic report noted a critical anomaly: the ligature material used in the hanging was not submitted by the initial investigating officer for laboratory evaluation.

While a local court has granted anticipatory pre-arrest bail to the retired judge, Giribala Singh, police teams have been deployed to locate her son, Samarth Singh, who remains missing. Sharma’s family continues to refuse the final rites, holding a protest outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence to request that her body be moved to AIIMS Delhi for a second post-mortem.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).