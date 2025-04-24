India News | Bihar Ministers Echo and Hail PM Modi's Stern Message on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a strong show of solidarity, ministers from across party lines in Bihar have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's uncompromising stance on terrorism following the brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Speaking from Bihar's Madhubani, where PM Modi addressed a gathering on National Panchayati Raj Day, leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) hailed the Prime Minister's decisive message and swift actions.

Bihar Law Minister Nitin Naveen (BJP) said, "The Prime Minister has given a clear message--India will never accept terrorism. We have fought it before and will fight it again for all 140 crore Indians. This is a battle for justice and national pride."

JDU Minister Sharvan Kumar added, "What the Prime Minister said about eliminating terrorism from its roots is essential for India's security and global peace. I urge the government to take strong strategic steps. My condolences to the families and the children who were killed."

BJP Leader Sanjay Saraogi praised the PM's swift actions, saying, "The PM's voice is the voice of 140 crore Indians. He immediately cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and took strong steps, ending bilateral relations with Pakistan, closing the Attari border, and suspending the Indus Water Treaty. Now, Pakistan will feel the pressure for every drop of water. The world is watching, and India has shown its strength."

JDU Minister Madan Sahni described PM Modi's address as "historic., He said, "What we expected was a strong message, but what he delivered was beyond expectations. The entire nation trusts that PM Modi will destroy the terror infrastructure and punish those who shelter terrorists."

During his address in Madhubani, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and vowed a relentless pursuit of those responsible.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," the Prime Minister declared.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to world leaders for standing in solidarity with India and observed a moment of silence for the victims.

The Pahalgam attack has drawn nationwide condemnation, though security forces remain on high alert as the search for those behind the attack intensifies. (ANI)

