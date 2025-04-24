Kolkata, April 24: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the date and time for the declaration of the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) results for 2025. As per the circular issued by Secretary Subrata Ghosh, the WBBSE Result 2025 will be declared on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 AM through a press conference led by the President of the Ad-hoc Committee of WBBSE.

Students will be able to access their results from 9:45 AM on the same day via the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check their results using official mobile apps associated with the board.

Steps To Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025

Visit the official websites.

Click on the Madhyamik Result 2025 link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click submit and view your result.

Download and print for future reference.

Important Notes

Schools can collect mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices from 10:00 AM on May 2.

The WBBSE will also announce the overall pass percentage, list of toppers, schedule for supplementary exams, and details on the re-evaluation and rechecking process.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy and regularly check the official portals for real-time updates and instructions.

