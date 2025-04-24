Agra, April 24: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman, along with her two sons and daughter-in-law, allegedly poisoned her third son and his wife over a property dispute in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, Vinay Kumar (24) and his wife Dolly (21), were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence. Investigations revealed that the accused served them laddoos laced with poison. Vinay reportedly sent a distress audio message to his brother-in-law before his death, naming the accused.

According to a Times of India report, the murder took place in Agra's Ajam Pada area, where the family lived in a joint setup. The victims, who were not on cordial terms with the accused, had reportedly refused to share the family property, which had escalated tensions within the household. The family operated a business manufacturing silver anklets from the first floor of their home, while Vinay and Dolly resided on the ground floor. The dispute over property rights had become a significant point of conflict. Agra Shocker: Local Salesman Flashes and Harasses Czech Tourist Near Taj Mahal, CCTV Leads to Arrest.

The case came to light when Vinay sent an audio message to his brother-in-law, Sandeep Singh, just before his death. In the message, Vinay claimed that the accused had poisoned him and his wife and would not stop until they were dead. By the time Sandeep reached their home, both Vinay and Dolly were already deceased. Investigators discovered a half-eaten laddoo at the scene and sent it for forensic testing. Based on the voice message, which has been treated as a dying declaration, the authorities suspect foul play and have arrested the accused. Agra Shocker: Man Kills Second Wife for Demanding More Monthly Expenses, Stays in Jail 27 Days to Dodge Suspicion.

The investigation further revealed that the family’s ongoing property dispute was a key motive behind the murder. The accused, including Vinay’s mother, Bhagwan Devi, elder brother Titu Kumar, younger brother Ram Kumar, and Titu's wife Neelam, were arrested and remanded in custody. The police are continuing their probe into the conspiracy, as circumstantial evidence points to a premeditated act of murder.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).