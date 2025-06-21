Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Saturday participated in the Yoga celebrations at the Tourist Information Centre in Patna Sahib, Bihar, on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day and hailed yoga as an "invaluable gift" that balances the body, mind, and soul.

Sharing pictures from the event on X, the MoS wrote, "Yoga: Karmasu Kaushalam. Today, on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day, I participated in the yoga program organised at the Tourist Information Centre Patna Sahib."

Highlighting the relevance of yoga in today's fast-paced lifestyle, Rai added, "Yoga is India's invaluable gift that balances the body, mind, and soul. Yoga Day."

The photos showed the Union Minister performing yoga asanas alongside children and other participants as part of the day's celebrations.

Across India, citizens came together with enthusiasm to observe the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, with several events and sessions encouraging people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

Earlier in Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

