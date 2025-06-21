Mumbai, June 20: Mumbai police arrested a woman for allegedly running a sex racket following a raid at a restaurant in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch raided a restaurant on Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad (west) late on Thursday night, he said. Sex Racket Busted in Jabalpur: MP Police Arrest Former BJP Officer Bearer for Pushing Assamese Woman Into Prostitution, Party Expels Him.

The official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer and rescued a minor girl and two women in the operation. The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.