Patna, Jan 3 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,53,933 as 282 more people tested positive for the virus, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,405, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state climbed to 97.75 per cent as 631 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,48,210, it said.

The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Patna and Jehanbad.

Of the 282 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state, Patna registered the highest number of cases at 88, followed by Saran (22), Nalanda (17), Muzaffarpur (12), Bhagalpur (11), Saharsa (10) while other districts registered cases in single digit.

The state now has 4,318 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested 1.86 crore samples including 94,560 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

