Patna, Jun 2 (PTI) Bihar continued to simmer in intense heat with Khagaria recording the highest temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Also Read | 'Ice Cream Chor' Caught on Camera in Mumbai: To Beat the Heat, Three Thieves Decamp With Ice Cream, Deep Freezer From Supermart in Borivali, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Sixteen places recorded temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius or more, including Patna.

Also Read | India's Biodiversity Hotspot: 62 New Plants That Can Live Without Water Discovered in Western Ghats, Finds New Study.

Valmikinagar in West Champaran district and Ziradei in Siwan recorded 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Patna, Bhojpur and Aurangabad at 41.9 degrees Celsius, Sheikhpura (41.8), Bhagalpur (41.7), Gaya (41.6).

According to the weatherman, heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in the state over the next three-four days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)