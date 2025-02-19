Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) Cybercriminals have hacked the official X account of Bihar's water resources department, officials said on Wednesday.

After hacking it, the cybercriminals changed its name and handle several times, they added.

Also Read | 'We Will See What Best We Can Do': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Public Demand for Tax-Free Status for Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Chhaava' (Watch Video).

"First, it was changed to "CHINA AI" (@JKennedyTruth). Then it was changed to "Anonymous group" (@AnonymousAPTg). Later, it was changed to "Stargate U.S." (@Stargate_GOV), then to "UN State" (@UNstatenation) and also to "Marcelo Rebelo" (@ChapuDanielgov). It was again changed and updated with the name "Frank Steinmeier" (@FrankWalterGER)," the department said in a statement.

"The official X account (@WRD_Bihar) of Bihar's water resources department was hacked a few days ago. The department informed about it to the support team of X as well as the police cyber cell. In the last few days, the hacker has changed the name and handle of the X account several times and posted content that has no connection with the department," the statement added.

Also Read | What Is New Crypto Scam Called 'Share-Seed-Phrase'? Know All About New Deceptive Technique To Manipulate Victims To Transfer Funds to Malicious Wallets.

"The day after the account was hacked, the department contacted X's support team and requested them to restore the official account of the department. It seems that X's support team took action and changed its name again to Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar. The department is waiting for X's official email in this regard," it said.

Department's principal secretary Santosh Kumar Mall has requested people, media and social media users not to believe in misleading news and trust only the information released from the official handle of the department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)