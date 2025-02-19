Mumbai, February 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently responded to the widespread appeal for granting tax-free status to the film 'Chhaava', a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the movie's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public. "I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He further added that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017, adding, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible." The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing well at the box office since its release on February 14.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaks on ‘Chhaava’ Movie

'Chhaava' has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic earnings. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film amassed over Rs 121.43 crore in its opening weekend alone, shattering pre-release predictions. Adarsh took to social media to express his excitement, calling the film's performance "phenomenal" and noting that 'Chhaava' had set the box office ablaze.

"'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs 100 cr mark," Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' portrays the extraordinary life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal's performance as the Maratha ruler received widespread acclaim. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

While the film has garnered significant attention, several industry voices, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have called for it to be granted tax-exempt status. In a statement, the FWICE emphasized that the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should be shared with a wider audience and strongly believed that the film's impact would be amplified with tax exemption.

The FWICE further appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, requesting that the film be made tax-free, making it accessible to audiences not just in Maharashtra, but across the nation. In a recent interview, actor Vicky Kaushal revealed the challenges of playing such a monumental figure in Indian history.

Kaushal admitted that playing a historical figure requires immense discipline. He described his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as his "toughest role. " "Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years," Kaushal said.

'Chhaava' offers a powerful narrative of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. It brings to life the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a ruler whose contributions to the Maratha empire remain vital to India's history.