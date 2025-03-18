New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) In the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections slated later this year, the Congress Tuesday cited a CAG report to claim that the state's healthcare infrastructure is in an "apathetic situation" and urged people not to lose sight of the reality.

Congress leader and head of its media and publicity department Pawan Khera said, "With elections approaching, the BJP will try to present lies wrapped in a gift box, but the people must not lose sight of reality!"

"Bihar's healthcare infrastructure is in a state of apathy," he said in a post on X.

He said that according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, there were 49 per cent vacancies across key health departments.

Bihar had only 58,144 allopathic doctors against the required 1,24,919 as per WHO norms, he claimed, adding that recruitment for 13,340 healthcare posts remained pending.

"Basic amenities were lacking in outpatient department (OPD) areas and emergency operation theatres were unavailable in all test-checked sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs). Diagnostic services were absent in 19 per cent-100 per cent of facilities and shortages of laboratory technicians reached up to 100 per cent.

"Only 14 per cent-63 per cent of essential drugs were procured, leading to shortages in OPD and inpatient department (IPD) services. Medical colleges faced drug shortages of 45 per cent-68 per cent,' the Congress leader said, citing the CAG report.

He also claimed that equipment shortages ranged from 25 per cent-100 per cent, with only 54 per cent of ventilators functional.

Khera claimed the CAG report says there was a shortage of healthcare facilities at all levels, with 47 sub-divisions lacking SDHs. "Out of 399 sanctioned Community Health Centers, only 191 were constructed. Additionally, 44 per cent of Primary Health Centers (PHCs) were not operational round the clock and many lacked essential facilities."

"Only 69 per cent of the allocated Rs 69,790.83 crore budget was spent, leaving Rs 21,743.04 crore unutilised. Healthcare spending was only 1.33 per cent-1.73 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), far below the required 2.5 per cent," he said, citing the report.

