Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the Bilaspur train accident, which took the lives of eight and injured several others.He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"A train accident took place near Bilaspur today. I have been informed that five people have lost their lives. The rescue operation is underway. This is very sad news. Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the family members of the deceased. The injured will be given free treatment, and Rs 50,000 will also be given to them," CM Sai said in Raipur while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, clearance and restoration work are underway at the site where a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train collided with a stationary goods train,

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that an investigation has been ordered into the Bilaspur train accident and that treatment for the injured passengers is underway.

Sao, while speaking to ANI, said, "An unfortunate train accident occurred in Bilaspur. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their treatment has begun. I offer my condolences to those who lost their lives. An investigation has been ordered."

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday termed the Bilaspur train accident "very tragic," alleging that the government was more focused on transporting coal than ensuring public safety.

Baghel said, "The train accident that happened in Bilaspur is very tragic. The government is only busy transporting coal. Because of this, the citizens here are dying. Today, the value of a human life has become even less than coal."

Eight people were killed and at least 16 people seriously injured after a local MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station on Tuesday. (ANI)

