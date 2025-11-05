Marathi Rangbhumi Din is an annual event in Maharashtra that is celebrated on November 5 to honour the rich legacy and contribution of Marathi theatre to Indian performing arts. It was Vishnudas Bhave who laid the foundation of Marathi Rangbhumi by presenting the first play, Sita Swayamvar, on stage in Sangli in 1843. The play Sita Swayamvar was written by Vishnudas Bhave, who is regarded as the father of Marathi theatre.

Since 1960, Sangli's 'Akhil Maharashtra Natyavidya Mandir Samiti' honours a veteran artist of Marathi theatre on this day by honouring him with the 'Vishnu Das Bhave Gaurav Padak' in memory of Vishnu Das Bhave. In this article, let’s know more about Marathi Rangbhumi Din 2025 date, the history and the significance of the annual event. Theatre Artists Recreate Caravaggio’s Biblical Art; Video of the Live Paintings With Accurate Postures and Expressions Goes Viral.

Marathi Rangbhumi Din 2025 Date

Marathi Rangbhumi Din 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5.

Marathi Rangbhumi Din History

Marathi Rangbhumi Din is celebrated to mark the first-ever recorded Marathi theatre performance, which took place on November 5, 1843. This performance laid the foundation for what would become one of the most vibrant and socially influential regional theatre movements in India. Vishnudas Bhave presented the first play Sita Swayamvar on stage in Sangli on this day in 1843. In 1943, all the eminent personalities in this field in Maharashtra came together and the centenary festival was celebrated in Sangli from November 5 to 7. Neena Kulkarni Says, ‘Marathi Films Are Always Ahead of the Time’.

On this occasion, a theatre conference was organised on November 5, with V.D. Savarkar as the President. On the same day, the Akhil Maharashtra Natyavidya Mandir Committee was established for the promotion of drama. The foundation stone of the Natya Mandir to be built in the memory of Vishnudas Bhave was laid on the land given by Chintamanrao Patwardhan.

Marathi Rangbhumi Din Significance

Marathi Rangbhumi Din holds great significance as it honours the contribution of Marathi theatre and highlights its cultural importance. Marathi Rangbhumi has given India some of its finest dramatists and actors whose contributions have shaped modern Indian theatre and continue to inspire generations of artists.

On this day, theatre artists, playwrights, directors, and drama enthusiasts across Maharashtra pay tribute to the pioneers of Marathi theatre. Various plays, workshops, award ceremonies, and performances are organised in theatres, colleges, and cultural centers.

