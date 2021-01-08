Agartala, Jan 8 (PTI) The Tripura government on Friday called for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality or sickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.

An advisory was issued by the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) for all the districts of the state.

"No unusual death of birds has been reported in the Northeast so far. States like Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have reported unusual bird mortality due to highly pathogenic Avian Influenza but there is nothing to panic as birds' deaths take place also due to other diseases," ARDD Director Dr K Sashi Kumar said.

ARDD officials were instructed to ensure that surveillance is carried out and samples regularly collected from suspected birds for examination, Kumar said.

He also stressed the need for a massive awareness campaign among all sections of society to prevent the spread of the disease.

All private farm owners and supervisors of government farms were asked to regularly sanitise the premises with strong veridical disinfectants.

Meanwhile, the owner of a duck farm in Dhakaibari Manipuri Basti in Sepahijala district has claimed that 50 of his ducks have died within a short span of time.

ARDD officials have collected the samples and sent them for testing in Agartala.

"At least 50 ducks that had started laying eggs died recently. I have incurred a loss of over Rs 30,000," farm owner Bikash Sinha said.

