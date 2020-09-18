Siliguri (WB), Sep 18 (PTI) Several BJP activists were injured here on Friday after a demonstration by the saffron party workers over alleged worsening law and order situation in the state turned violent following a scuffle with the police who said the protest march by the party was taken out without permission.

According to sources in the BJP, a demonstration by the state Mahila Morcha unit led by its president Agnimitra Paul was scheduled from Siliguri stadium to the SDO office.

BJP activists carrying placards and shouting slogans against the TMC government and accusing it of unleashing terror across the state held a demonstration in this bustling north Bengal town.

The police said permission was granted for submitting a memorandum and not for any demonstration.

"Initially we tried to persuade them (BJP workers) not to hold any demonstration due to the ongoing pandemic situation. But they were adamant and tried to break the police barricades. So we had to use force to disperse the crowd," a senior police officer said.

The police lathicharged to disperse the crowd and several BJP workers suffered injuries during the scuffle with the police, sources in the force said.

Paul accused the West Bengal government of failing to restore the law and order situation in the state and being busy in "bulldozing the opposition parties".

"There is complete lawless situation prevailing in the state. The TMC government instead of serving the people is busy bulldozing the opposition parties in the state," she said.

The situation was later brought under control after a BJP delegation met the sub-divisional officer and submitted a memorandum.

