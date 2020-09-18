This Story is about very well known face Mr. Shailesh Sharma. Well we all have known him for different reasons and the field that he is into. But how many of us know the story behind his success ?

It all started when Shailesh was born on 18th October 1983, soon after India won its First Ever Cricket World Cup. He was Born in a Town of Rajasthan named Dungarpur. He was born to Sh. Chhagan lal ji sharma a teacher by profession and Smt. Nirmala Devi, with two more siblings.

Born and brought up in the very basic town. He lacked a lot of facilities as a young child. His school "Govt. Secondary school Barbondaniya" was the first place where people get to notice about the talent of Shailesh. He was very much skilled in managing things at an early age.

Not many people know about this Multi-Talented Man, He even showcased his talent upto state level. He was always including in social activities, which even resulted in The precious Achievement when he was awarded with GOVERNOR AWARD FOR BHARAT SCOUT & GUIDE

But soon he found out his capabilities couldn't be utilised as there were a lack of sources in his hometown, his town would be covered in flood water for almost two months. Which forced the people to cut off from the exterior world for almost two months.

He Shifted To Delhi in 1999 for a better opportunity, Started working for Corporates, his destiny took a turn about as soon as he was presented with an opportunity.

He was among very few selected for the political campaign with Mr.Advani .

Soon his skills spilled magic and Shailesh Was everywhere and very highly demanded due to his skills.

As soon as success knocked the first thing on the mind of Shailesh was the betterment of his hometown and making sure another talent of the town doesn't remain quiet just because of the lack of facilities.

He played a big role in raising issues of Dungarpur at a higher level and made sure the basic things were met. his efforts can be seen now , the same Dungarpur listed at 9th Rank on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Leaving behind Hundreds of Cities across India

We know him know for being the core member of Ministry of Road Transportation and MSME.

But the story behind this small Town Big boy remains a mystery.

Story like these are a motivational boost to the moral of every small town boy in India who are aiming for the highest goals and how given with limited opportunities and facilities the unlimited goals can be achieved.