Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha on Friday said that the primary goal of the BJP-led government is to stay in power by solving problems, with one of the highest priorities being the overall welfare of the people.

"One of the goals of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is to remain in power by addressing issues and prioritizing the overall welfare of every citizen. However, the CPIM has always governed by creating problems," he said.

Dr Saha said this at an election rally organised in support of BJP-nominated candidate Biplab Kumar Deb for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat in Mandwi on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that in light of this, PM Modi set a target of 370 seats for the BJP's victory in the upcoming elections. "The BJP is poised to win over 400 seats. Despite claims from the opposition regarding inadequate law and order, the 2023 assembly elections in Tripura were conducted peacefully. Unlike previous years marked by uproar, riots, bombings, and terrorism, the 2023 elections concluded without any disturbances or incidents. Even the by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur were conducted peacefully," he said.

Dr Saha emphasised that the BJP government has been focused on providing various social benefits to the people since coming into power.

"Previously, social allowances were only Rs 700, which were later increased to Rs 2,000 by this government. Our aim is to support the people by addressing their issues. The government has also implemented 33 percent reservation for women in jobs, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on women's empowerment. Under his leadership, 33 percent of parliamentary seats are also reserved for women. The Prime Minister has been instrumental in driving rapid economic improvement in the country. Our government believes in action rather than mere rhetoric," he said.

He also criticised the CPIM for failing to resolve the Bru issue and credited the BJP for its resolution.

"All of this has been made possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tirelessly works for the welfare of people from all backgrounds. He is dedicated to the country's development with the vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas,'" he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, TTAADC chairman Jagadish Debbarma, MLA Swapna Debbarma, former MLA Birendra Debbarma, and other top leaders were present.

The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

The 2024 General elections in Tripura will be held in two phases, on April 19 and April 26, to elect the two members of the 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

