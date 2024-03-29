Baranagar Assembly By-Election 2024: TMC Names Actor-Turned-Politician Sayantika Banerjee for West Bengal Bypoll

The party announced the nominations in a post on X. Banerjee, who joined the TMC before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, was fielded from Bankura constituency but lost.

Agency News PTI| Mar 29, 2024 09:58 PM IST
Baranagar Assembly By-Election 2024: TMC Names Actor-Turned-Politician Sayantika Banerjee for West Bengal Bypoll
Sayantika Banerjee (Photo Credit: X/@subhsays)

Kolkata, March 29: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday nominated actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee for the June 1 bypoll to the Baranagar assembly seat in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The party also named Reyat Hossain Sarkar for the May 7 by-election to Bhagabangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district.

The party announced the nominations in a post on X. Banerjee, who joined the TMC before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, was fielded from Bankura constituency but lost. TMC sources said that the actor, despite losing from Bankura, continued working for the party in the district after she was given organisational responsibility and made the state general secretary. TMC Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trinamool Congress Announces Candidate List; Cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad, Mahua Moitra Among Nominees.

She had expressed disappointment after the party announced MLA Arup Chakraborty as the candidate for the Bankura Lok Sabha seat. Incidentally, party supremo Mamata Banerjee, before announcing the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, had said that those who were not given nomination would be used in some other ways. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Lodges Complaint Against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for Interfering in Poll Process.

The actor will contest against BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh in Baranagar assembly seat, which fell vacant after former TMC leader Tapas Roy resigned as the MLA before quitting the party. The Bhagabangola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district fell vacant following the death of TMC MLA Idris Ali. The BJP has named Bhaskar Sarkar for Bhagabangola.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Baranagar Baranagar Assembly By Election 2024 Baranagar By Election 2024 Baranagar Bypoll Sayantika Banerjee TMC Trinamool Congress West Bengal Bypoll
