Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Claiming that the people were 'unhappy' with the Chidambaram family, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Sivaganga, Devanathan Yadav said on Wednesday there was an 'anti-DMK wave' across the state.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Sivaganga, a traditional Congress stronghold.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the BJP leader alleged that neither the former Union Minister, who represented Sivanganga in the Lower House over a number of years, nor his son and sitting MP, ever bothered to visit the people of the constituency.

"We are hopeful of wresting Sivaganga from the Congress by a significant margin this time, as the people are unhappy with the Chidambaram family. Neither P Chidambaram nor his son Karti cared to visit the constituency consistently since 1984. So, we are going into this election with plenty of expectations and are hopeful of winning it by a significant margin."

"The people are miffed with the Chidambaram family because of their lack of engagement with the households here and their absence from public interactions. They are also not happy over the absence of any factories or industrial units in the Sivagangai district," he added.

Claiming further that an 'anti-DMK wave' was prevailing across the entire state, he added, "If elected, I will strive to set up a major industrial unit here that will open up employment opportunities for thousands. The NDA is well-poised to cash in on the anti-DMK sentiment and anger against the Chidambarams and will this seat comfortably."

The Sivaganga constituency is set to witness a high-stakes, three-cornered electoral showdown, with Devanathan going up against Karti of the Congress and A Xavierd of the AIADMK.

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will poll in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to get their fingers inked this time. (ANI)

