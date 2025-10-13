Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rakesh Mahajan on Monday expressed confidence that the party would win all three seats for which it has put up candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am grateful to my leadership, Prime Minister Modi, National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah... This responsibility has been given to a small worker like me. I am fully confident that we will win all three seats," Mahajan told reporters.

"Today is the nomination, after that, the further strategy will be planned. We will definitely win," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Pal Sharma had said earlier that the party will "make history in these elections".

BJP on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory, naming Gulam Mohammad Mir, Rakesh Mahajan and Sat Pal Sharma as its candidates.

Sat Pal Sharma is serving his second term as the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir President. His first term as the party's state chief lasted from 2015 to 2018. He was also part of the cabinet of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in 2018.

Rakesh Mahajan is vice-president of the state's BJP unit. Gulam Mohammad Mir was the BJP candidate from the Handwara Assembly constituency in last year's Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He lost to People's Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone.

The ruling National Conference has also announced its candidates, naming Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi

The polls for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24. (ANI)

