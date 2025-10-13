Kolkata, October 13: The medical report of the second-year medical student, who was assaulted outside the campus in West Bengal's Durgapur, indicates rape, police sources said on Monday. The initial medical report further mentions that the victim has wounds on her private parts, the sources said. The medical report also mentions massive bleeding due to the wounds, they added. Doctors initially believed that the bleeding and wounds were caused by rape. The victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Durgapur. West Bengal Police Arrest Fourth Accused in Durgapur Gangrape Case.

"Initial medical report confirms rape. The student has wounds in her private part. A detailed medical examination report is awaited," said a source. All five accused in the gang-rape case have been arrested. At the same time, the male friend of the medical student with whom she went out that fateful night remains detained and is being questioned by the officers. According to the police, all those arrested in the Durgapur incident will undergo DNA tests. The police are making arrangements for it. Durgapur Gang-Rape Case: NCW Takes Cognisance, Meets Victim; BJP Stages Protest in Front of Police Station (Watch Video).

The second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped on Friday after she went out with her male friend for dinner. According to the police, the student had stepped out of the campus with her friend when a group of young men on motorcycles accosted them and made lewd comments. The men allegedly chased away her friend, dragged her to a forest area behind the campus, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away. The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. A complaint was lodged at Durgapur New Township Police against five persons.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).