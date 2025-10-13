Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download E-PAN Card? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Email Used To Scam People

Mumbai, October 13: Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card? The question comes as several people have claimed that they received an email asking them to download e-PAN card by following the step-by-step guide. "Download e-PAN Card online: A step-by-step guide", the subject of the mail to download e-PAN card read. The email appears to be genuine and even provides steps to follow to download e-PAN card.

The purported email appears to be true as it uses official-sounding language as it goes on to state that PAN card is one of the most important documents issues by the Income tax department. The email to download e-PAN Card also appears to be sent from an email id reading "info@smt.plusoasis.com". The viral email prompts recipients to click on the link provided to download their free "e-PAN" online. While the email appears to be true, PIB check revealed the actual truth behind the viral email. Fact Check: Is India Post Sending SMS Asking To Update Address Within 48 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Email to Download e-PAN Card Is Fake, Says PIB

📢Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️This Email is #Fake ✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information ➡️Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://t.co/nMxyPtwN00 pic.twitter.com/uMUS8hfCPu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 13, 2025

PIB Warns Against Responding to Any Emails, Links, Calls and SMS Asking to Share Financial & Sensitive Information

A fact check by PIB found that the email asking people to download e-PAN Card is fake. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check Unit said called the viral email a phishing email. It also warned citizens across the country against responding to any emails, links, calls and SMS, which asks them to share financial and sensitive information.

"Beware of Fake Emails asking to download e-PAN Cards", PIB said while debunking the fake email going viral. PIB also shared link of the Income Tax department which explained how to reporting phishing e-mails. In an official advisory, the IT department said that they do not send an e-mail requesting taxpayers PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts. Did Indian Air Force Share an Edited Image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made by Pakistani Propaganda Account ‘Ousai2002’.

The Income Tax department has warned people against replying, opening attachments, and clicking on links if they received an e-mail from someone claiming to be the authorised by IT dept or directing them to an Income Tax website. Hence, the alleged claim that an email is asking recipients to download e-PAN Card by following the steps is fake. As clarified by PIB, the alleged e-PAN Card email is a phishing email to scam people.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : People received an email asking them to download their e-Pan card. Conclusion : PIB said that the email to download e-Pan card is fake. It warned people against responding to any emails, links, calls and SMS asking them to share financial and sensitive information. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).