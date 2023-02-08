New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): With an eye on tribal votes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be visiting Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Saturday and hold a rally in the tribal-dominated region of the poll-bound state.

Nadda will arrive in Bastar district on February 11 and address a public rally at the railway ground or Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: India's NDRF Reaches Gaziantep, Starts Search and Rescue Operation.

A part of the State's tribal belt, Bastar, is crucial for the Assembly polls. In a bid to win the confidence of the tribal community, BJP is leaving no stone unturned. With 12 seats in the district, Bastar plays a crucial role in the formation of the government in Chhattisgarh, and these seats remain a priority for the BJP.

According to a party source, Nadda will also hold a series of meetings with senior BJP leaders of Chattisgarh ahead of his rally.

Also Read | All India Muslim Personal Law Board Tells Supreme Court That Entry of Women Into Mosques for Offering Namaz Permitted.

"Multiple things will be discussed in the meeting from rally preparation to strategy for campaigning ahead of the election in November or nearby," he said.

"The party president will also hold other events in the district including meetings and addressing the party workers", he added.

This tour of Nadda is being linked to the assembly elections. He is in no mood to leave an opportunity to infuse enthusiasm among the workers in the State.

Party State General Secretary Kedar Kashyap took stock of the preparations after meeting the party leaders and also gave instructions regarding the stay of the National President in Bastar.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Chhattisgarh by the end of this year.

The path to power in Chhattisgarh passes through Bastar-- goes the famous quote in political aisles of Chhattisgarh and that, it becomes easy for the party to reach the helm of the State which, if any party conquers all 12 seats of Bastar.

In such a situation, both the BJP and the ruling Congress have picked up the pace to campaign for the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)