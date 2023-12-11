Siliguri (WB), Dec 11 (PTI) The opposition BJP staged a demonstration in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Monday, protesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting at the Kanchenjunga Stadium.

The chief minister is scheduled to chair an administrative meeting at the stadium on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor While Cleaning Sliding Window of Flat.

Led by local MLA Sankar Ghosh, BJP workers staged the demonstration at the Hashmi Chowk, protesting against holding a meeting in a stadium.

Ghosh said such a programme should not be allowed in the stadium as it would damage the field.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: UP Electricity Department Workers Trashed in Fatehpur’s Lalauli, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"We were against the music concert that was held in the stadium earlier this year because of the same reasons. A football match had to be cancelled because of the chief minister's meeting. Due to such rallies, players miss out on practice sessions as the ground remains blocked for days for preparatory work. Stadiums are for players not for politicians," he said.

A scuffle broke out between the police and the demonstrators at the Hashmi Chowk.

To bring the situation under control, police said they detained Ghosh.

When taken to the Siliguri police station, the BJP MLA raised slogans there as well against the TMC government in the state.

Ghosh was accompanied by Kumargram's BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon.

Hitting out at the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the opposition party was desperate to create an issue out of nothing.

"The people of northern Bengal will give the BJP a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)