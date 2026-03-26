Naxalbari (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP oppresses tribals and does nothing for the community.

Addressing a public gathering in Naxalbari, Darjeeling, CM Mamata said, "We have given forest rights to the tribals. The BJP does drama, oppresses the tribals, see how much oppression has happened to the tribals everywhere, but I built Birsa Munda College, I built the statue of Birsa Munda. I have worked for them."

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The Chief Minister also spoke on the issue of religious inclusivity, asserting that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and is not the property of any one group.

"Lord Ram is not your property. Lord Ram is for all. Ram Navami is for all. The Election Commission must clarify the issue of deleted names from the electoral rolls. People have the right to know the truth. We demand full transparency, and I will continue to fight until justice is served," she said.

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During her visit to the region, Banerjee was also seen joining local folk dancers during a cultural performance in Naxalbari, Siliguri, reflecting her engagement with the local community and its traditions.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accusing him of using national platforms to "malign" West Bengal and its elected government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)