Phagwara, Jul 15 (PTI) BJP leaders on Friday alleged poor law and order situation in Punjab, claiming a jump in the number of murders and ransom demands.

At a meeting of state office-bearers here, they resolved to be the "voice of people" by raising this concern.

The said they will raise the concern both in the media and also by coming onto roads by launching a struggle for peace, amity, unity and communal harmony in the state.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government will be made to implement the "guarantees" they had promised in the polls, the BJP leaders said.

The meeting was presided over by Ashwani Sharma, party's state president, who is also an MLA from Pathankot.

Dushayant Gautam, BJP's national general secretary and party's Punjab incharge, and Union minister Som Parkash were among those who attended it.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Ashwani Kumar said besides organisational issues, they discussed its future plans as well as the present state of affairs in Punjab.

The party expressed concern over "growing number of murders in state, threats to leaders and industrialists and demands of ransom," he said.

Dushyant Gautam said, "AAP does not know the ABC of governing a full state like Punjab."

He said, "I am from Delhi and know the ground realities. AAP people tell white lies. The half of the Delhi government is being run by Centre and even police is under central control. So, how can they manage a full state. That is why AAP government is failing to handle serious matters."

He said the ruling party's defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls within three months of coming to power is a befitting public reply to their lies.

He also called the Congress party's plan to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra a political stunt, adding that the party is bereft of issues.

When asked whether SAD's decision to support and vote for NDA's presidential candidate was a signal for any electoral bonhomie between the Akalis and the BJP in the 2024 polls, both Sharma and Gautam said the BJP will launch its political yatra in Punjab on its own strength.

The BJP is Punjab's future and people from others parties are joining it as they see it as the only alternative, added Sharma.

Ashwani Sharma said the leaders at the meeting flayed the Mann government for appointing Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel.

"Our stand that the government of Bhagwant Mann is a puppet government and being run by a remote control from Delhi has been vindicated with Chadha's appointment," he said.

Sharma dubbed it as "betrayal with and humiliation of Punjab's voters".

"Bhagwant Mann is just a 'makhota'(mask) while the real faces that run the government are Arvind Kejriwal and Chadha," the state BJP chief alleged.

