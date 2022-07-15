Mumbai, July 15: Supreme Court judge Justice Uday U Lalit on Friday said that if children can go to school at seven in the morning then why can't judges start their day at nine. Justice Lalit's remark came after the apex court began the hearing of cases an hour before the usual time.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on weekdays, the Supreme Court benches assemble at 10.30 am in order to commence the hearings for the day. The bench then sits till 4 pm with lunch break for about an hour between 1 pm and 2 pm. Dijon Mustard Crisis: Here's Why France's Most Prized Condiment Has Left Chefs and Ordinary Shoppers Scrambling.

Breaking away from the regular practice, on Friday, justice Lalit sat at 9.30 am in order to hear the cases. Besides justice Lalit, the bench consisted of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi who was appearing for a bail case lauded the Supreme Court bench and said, "I must say that this time of 9.30 is a more proper time to start courts." Responding to Rohatgi, justice Lalit said that he was always of the view that the court should sit early for hearings.

"Ideally, we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, why can’t we come to court at 9?" justice Lalit said. He further suggested that Supreme Court benches should start the proceedings at 9 am and take a break at 11.30 am for half an hour. Maharashtra: ‘Will Quit Politics if a Single MLA Loses Polls’, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

"Begin at 12 again and finish by 2pm. You would get time to do more things in the evening," said the judge with reference to days when fresh matters and cases that do not usually require lengthy hearings are taken up after notices.

According to sources, justice Lalit is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) in August. He is set to take over from CJI NV Ramana on August 27 and will be in office till November 8.

