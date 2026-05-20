Giorgia Meloni Shares Stunning Colosseum Picture As She Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to Italy, Says ‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended a warm welcome to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 19, as he arrived in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour. Highlighting the close diplomatic rapport between the two leaders, Meloni shared a photograph taken alongside Modi at the historic Colosseum on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by the caption, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

The official visit aims to review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029 and accelerate bilateral cooperation on defense, trade, and transcontinental connectivity. ‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Welcomes PM Narendra Modi, Takes Selfie Upon His Arrival in Italy (See Pic).

‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’, Says Giorgia Meloni

Welcome to Rome, my friend! 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mUjFL4HIqY — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 19, 2026

Focus on Infrastructure and Global Food Security

Upon landing at the airport, Prime Minister Modi was formally received by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani. Ahead of his scheduled high-level meetings, Modi outlined the primary economic and diplomatic objectives of the Italian visit, identifying major regional corridors as focal points for ongoing dialogue. "This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)," Modi stated in a public update.

In addition to bilateral talks with Prime Minister Meloni and a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Modi’s itinerary includes a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome. The engagement is intended to emphasise India’s continued involvement in multilateral food security frameworks and agricultural supply chains.

I Have Landed in Rome, Italy, Says PM Narendra Modi

Sono atterrato a Roma, in Italia. Incontrerò il Presidente Sergio Mattarella e il Primo Ministro Giorgia Meloni e avrò dei colloqui con loro. Questa visita si concentrerà su come rafforzare la cooperazione tra India e Italia, con particolare attenzione al Corridoio Economico… pic.twitter.com/huZgq6lSJ6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2026

Review of the Five-Year Strategic Framework

The diplomatic talks come amid strong momentum in economic relations between New Delhi and Rome. The two countries are actively advancing their Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, a broad institutional framework designed to scale up defense collaborations, clean energy transitions, scientific innovation, and direct technological exchanges. Economic indicators underscore the growing commercial ties between the two nations:

Bilateral Trade: Reached USD 16.77 billion over the course of 2025.

Reached USD 16.77 billion over the course of 2025. Foreign Direct Investment: Cumulative FDI from Italy to India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

Reception by the Indian Diaspora

Prior to the formal diplomatic sessions, the Indian Prime Minister interacted with members of the local diaspora community at his hotel in Rome. The reception featured cultural showcases arranged by the diaspora, including traditional musical arrangements based on Raga Hamsadhwani and classical dance performances. Representatives from local socio-cultural groups met with the Prime Minister, noting recent statutory changes within the European host nation. Representatives of the Sanatana Dharma Samgha informed state media that the organization had recently received formal status as an officially recognized religion by the Italian Parliament, marking an expansion in regional cultural ties.

Conclusion of a Five-Nation Tour

The visit to Rome marks the final stop of Modi’s multi-country diplomatic tour. Before arriving in Italy, the Prime Minister completed official visits to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway. While in Oslo, Norway, Modi participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, where India and the Nordic nations elevated their multilateral ties to a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership". The Prime Minister is scheduled to conclude his diplomatic engagements in Rome before departing for New Delhi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).