New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday raised questions on holding of fair elections in Delhi and alleged that the BJP has given applications for removal of thousands of votes in several assembly segments.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, he alleged that the number of votes have, however, gone up in the households of various central ministers and MPs.

Also Read | Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India's Retail Market, Says Report.

"There has been talk about one nation, one election, but in a small state like Delhi where there are institutions like Parliament, Supreme Court, and still incidents of hooliganism are taking place blatantly," he stated.

During the course of his speech, which also saw ruling party MPs protesting, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh intervened many times and asked Singh to authenticate his charges.

Also Read | Magha Saptami 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip at Chandrabhaga in Odisha's Puri (See Pics).

The AAP MP alleged that voter i-cards were being taken away in lieu of money.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

The AAP leader also alleged that the government has enhanced trade with China despite the Galwan valley incident.

"Our 20 soldiers died in Galwan and you have increased trade with China to the tune of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. You bow down before them and question the integrity of the Opposition parties," he noted.

He also attacked the Modi government over lower budgetary allocation for sectors like health and education.

Singh also sought living provisions for the staff working and residing in various bungalows allocated to ministers, MPs and other high officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)