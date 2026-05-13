Who Is Radhan Pandit? Vijay’s Astrologer Whose OSD Appointment Was Revoked by Tamil Nadu Govt

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The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu has revoked the appointment of party spokesperson and astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. The reversal came on Wednesday, May 13, just one day after the government initially announced the appointment, following significant criticism from opposition parties and public debate.

The Controversy Surrounding Rickey Radhan Pandit's OSD Appointment

The appointment of Pandit, who gained prominence through his dual identity as a professional astrologer and a political voice for the TVK, drew immediate fire from political rivals. Critics argued that the appointment of an astrologer to a key government administrative post was inappropriate and undermined the principles of governance. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Appoints Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, Who Predicted TVK’s Victory, As OSD.

Opposition leaders were vocal in their condemnation throughout Wednesday's legislative proceedings. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan led the criticism, stating, "What can an astrologer do? He can predict, that's all. He needs somebody who can advise him properly as per the rules and government powers."

Other opposition voices, including MLAs from the MJK and DMDK, labelled the appointment "condemnable", urging the government to keep personal beliefs out of administrative policy. AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I.S. Inbadurai also criticised the move on social media, suggesting the controversy signalled a difficult start for the new administration. "The astrologer failed to predict his own fate. Bad days have begun for the Vijay government," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Who Is Rickey Radhan Pandit?

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been a prominent and close aide to the TVK leadership, particularly during the recent state assembly election campaign. He is recognised for maintaining a public persona that combines his work as a practising astrologer with his role as a formal spokesperson for the TVK. His proximity to Chief Minister Vijay and his active involvement in party strategy made him a central figure within the organisation, leading up to the party's recent electoral performance. Vettrivel is known for his expertise in Vedic astrology and numerology and gained prominence during the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election by predicting Vijay's political rise. His claims that Vijay's horoscope and party name held "tsunami-like" strength resonated with supporters, eventually proving accurate as TVK secured 108 seats.

With over four decades of experience, Vettrivel is a veteran of Tamil Nadu politics, previously known for consulting late CM J. Jayalalithaa. After moving to Delhi in 2008, he remained a key advisor to various national leaders before returning to state prominence following a viral 2024 prediction regarding the political rivalry between Vijay and DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin. Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test: Vijay-Led TVK Govt Wins Trust Vote With 144 Votes in Favour, 22 Against.

Government Response

The formal order of revocation was issued on Wednesday by the Principal Secretary to the Government. The decision was announced as the TVK government was in the process of conducting a floor test in the Legislative Assembly. Despite the internal friction caused by the appointment, the TVK government successfully cleared the floor test, securing the support of 144 MLAs, including backing from rebel AIADMK legislators.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).