Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday alleged that the wrong policies of the BJP-led Haryana government have converted the peaceful state into a crime hub where three murders, four rapes and eight kidnappings take place every day.

In cognisable crime rate under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL), Haryana stands fourth in the country, which should be a matter of shame for the government, he said.

Also Read | Unethical To Give COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Now, Says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Citing the latest NCRB data, Surjewala questioned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Home Minister Anil Vij over the state's poor rate of filing charge sheets against IPC and SLL offenders.

The national average rate of filing charge sheets is 82.5 per cent, but why is Haryana a laggard at only 39.7 per cent, he asked.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

The wrong policies of the government have converted the peaceful state of Haryana into a crime hub, he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that due to the laxity in filing charge sheets against criminals and the casual attitude of the government, crime in Haryana has been increasing continuously for the last seven years.

Surjewala said that the people of the state are "suffering" but the government doesn't seem to care about them.

"In the year 2020, 1,165 murders, 163 gangrapes, 1,373 rapes and 2,949 kidnappings occurred in Haryana despite the lockdown and the pandemic," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)