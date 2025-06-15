Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Saturday, accusing the ruling party of covering up intelligence failures through its recent 'Sindoor' campaign.

Yadav alleged that the campaign was a diversion tactic and questioned the government's silence on serious national security lapses.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Kannauj, Yadav said, "...Recently, the BJP people organised a big program on Sindoor. By seeing the name of the program, common people understand that they are going to apologise to the people for the lapse. 'Sindoor-- jo nakami hui unki, jo intelligence failure hua', they are going door to door to remove that. They have no answer for the lapse."

Yadav alleged that the BJP was trying to distract public attention from critical national security concerns, especially intelligence failures that may have occurred during recent security challenges.

He further emphasised the need for a stronger national defence and better equipment for the armed forces."Our country should be strong, our army should have better resources so that they can fight the enemy, especially the neighbouring country..." he said, hinting at growing threats along India's borders.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking with the media, the SP chief said the incident was very sad and prayed that no such incidents would happen again.

"The incident that happened in Ahmedabad is very sad. It is very sad to see this, and one wonders how this happened. In today's time when technology has become so advanced... the incident is being investigated. When the investigation report comes, the truth will come out, but we pray that such an incident does not happen again," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airline said 241 people on board the aircraft died in the crash, while only one passenger survived. (ANI)

