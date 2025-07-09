Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Unit of BJP on Wednesday held a meeting of its legislators here, warning a mass agitation against government decision to make Urdu as a compulsory subject in the recently notified Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination in the Union Territory.

The meeting, presided over by J-K BJP President Sat Sharma at party headquarters here, strongly opposed the decision, terming it a deliberate attempt to marginalize the youth of Jammu region, the party said in statement here.

On June 9, J-K Services Selection Board had notified 75 posts of Naib Tehsildar for direct recruitment and making working knowledge of Urdu as mandatory, drawing protests in Jammu region. BJP had already raised the issue separately with the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“This is a calculated move to deprive Jammu's youth of equal opportunities. The imposition of Urdu mirrors the divisive and exclusionary policies once pursued by the Omar Abdullah-led government. We will not allow the repetition of such injustice,” the BJP leaders said in a joint statement after the meeting.

They asserted that such a move is a clear violation of the equal status to multiple official languages including Dogri, Hindi, Kashmiri, Urdu, and English.

“It was also emphasised that revenue passbooks are already issued in three languages i.e. Urdu, Hindi, and English making the imposition of mandatory Urdu language knowledge both unnecessary and unjustified,” the statement said.

The BJP demanded an immediate rollback of the decision and warned of launching a “mass agitation if the order is not withdrawn”.

The meeting also highlighted the plight of shopkeepers in Nai Basti locality of Jammu who are being displaced due to the highway extension project.

The party urged the administration to fulfill its commitment to rehabilitate the affected traders adequately.

“It is the duty of the government to safeguard the livelihoods of those impacted by development works. The current administration's indifference is unacceptable,” the BJP leaders noted.

