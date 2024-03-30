Srinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the BJP is in an extreme state of panic as it can sense defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party functionaries here, Abdullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dividing people on ethnic, linguistic and regional lines.

"The BJP is in an extreme state of panic sensing defeat in the polls. The closer the Lok Sabha polls come, the frustration and hopelessness of the BJP and its subsidiaries in Jammu and Kashmir is becoming visible," Abdullah said.

"Having done nothing, they are now eying gains from dividing people on ethnic, linguistic and regional lines," he said, adding that the BJP knows that its "lies are not swaying people".

However, any misstep at this juncture will have far-reaching implications that will be borne by our future generations, the NC president said.

"Ask yourselves what have you got since the BJP came to power in New Delhi. They denuded us of our identity, our unique character. They snatched our rights, and our land resources. The ration quota was decreased and it's also being withheld now.

"Beneficiaries of social welfare schemes are being made to beg of whatever little monetary help they used to get. Horticulture, agriculture and handicrafts sectors are bleeding," he said.

Abdullah said the BJP and its "local subsidiaries" do not want a credible voice to reach Parliament.

"They don't want Kashmiris to have one voice. They firmly believe that politicians should be produced from every home in Kashmir to curb the genuine voice of the people," he said.

The NC president said the fight was with "divisive forces".

"We should utilise our power of vote to show such forces as are inimical to our identity in their right place. They will use men, money and machinery to coerce the voters. However, the need of the hour demands us to remain united and vigilant of their machinations," he said.

"This time we are voting for our identity. Any mistake by us will have serious repercussions for the coming generations of ours," he added.

