Mumbai, March 30: The Indian business community has a collective responsibility to contribute to building a stronger, better and more inclusive India to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. Speaking at the 50th Golden Jubilee India Gem and Jewellery Awards, organised by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) here on Saturday, Mukesh Ambani lauded the gems and jewellery industry for consistently remaining among the top exporters in India over the past decades.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is the apex body of the gem and jewellery industry in India. "As a businessman, I have to admire what you have achieved. You really represent the true meaning of entrepreneurship and enterprise," he said in his address. Mukesh Ambani Retains His Title as Asia's Richest Person, Gautam Adani Improves Ranking as Mumbai Surpasses Beijing to Become Asia's Billionaire Capital: Report.

"You are in an industry where, as India, we don't have diamonds, we don't produce gold, but through your enterprise and Indian talent, you have created a very large industry over the last four decades and have continuously been among the top three exports industries from India," he added.

Ambani said the gems and jewellery sector has the potential to achieve USD 100 billion in exports in the time to come. At present, India's gems and jewellery sector contributes about USD 40 billion in exports annually and employs about 5 million individuals. Mukesh Ambani Tops Brand Guardianship Index 2024 Among Indians, Ranked Second Globally.

"You now have the opportunity to really be the champions of Make in India. To add value; to represent Indian design and Indian concepts and Indian talent to the rest of the world," said Ambani. India's gems and jewellery exports was worth Rs 37.74 billion in 2022-23.

