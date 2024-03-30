New Delhi, March 30: The National President of Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan will contest from the Hajpur seat in the Lok Sabha elections, the party announced on Saturday. Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) released a list of candidates for all five seats it is contesting as a part of the NDA. Along with Chirag, Arun Bharti will contest from Jamui, Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur and Veena Devi from Vaishali.

Chirag Paswan who is the sitting MP from the Jamui seat, has given the seat to Arun Bharti this time. Soon after the announcement, Chirag Paswan urged youths to come forward in politics. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJPR President Chirag Paswan To Contest LS Polls From Bihar’s Hajipur.

LJP Announces List of All Candidates

"Our party declared all five candidates today, after days of deliberations. Being a youth myself, I want the maximum youths to come forward in politics. We gave priority to educated young people, who have a good sense of the future and responsibility towards their people and state. two out of five seats have been given to women candidates. We have full faith that we will win these five seats and NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar," he said.

On March 18, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Reached Agreement on Seat-Sharing, Claims LJP-Ram Vilas Chief Chirag Paswan After Meeting BJP Chief JP Nadda.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) won 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent, and LJP won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent. The INC could only secure one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)