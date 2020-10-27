Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday issued a vision document for the municipal corporation polls, promising smart traffic management and relief in urban development tax.

The elections to six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be held in two phases on October 29 and November 1.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjunram Meghwal issued the vision document at the party office with 40 important promises for the development of the cities.

The party has promised to make the civic bodies self-reliant.

The party said the urban development tax will not be taken for the current financial year in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The party promised to develop roads, community halls and parks in each ward.

Meghwal on this occasion targeted the Congress government in the state, accusing it of ruining Jaipur.

