Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday claimed that Opposition parties in the state are planning to “destabilise” the Congress government.

Talking to the reporters here, Shivakumar alleged that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have flown out to Singapore only to hatch a plan against the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka.

“BJP and JD(S) leaders are trying to enter into a pact. They could not have a meeting in Bengaluru or in New Delhi and have now booked tickets to Singapore. Our enemies have become friends. I have information on people who have flown out (to Singapore) only to hatch a plan to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka,” Shivakumar said.

He commented when asked about Former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s recent Singapore trip after he jointly conducted a press meeting with BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai last week.

On Sunday, HD Kumaraswamy reportedly flew to Singapore for unknown reasons.

On Friday, former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumaraswamy held a joint press conference in Bengaluru and announced that they will work together against the Congress-led government in the state on various issues.

Both parties came along on the issue of deployment of the IAS officers at a hotel where the Opposition parties' meeting was held on July 18.

BJP and JD (S) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting a probe into IAS officers' deployment.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, along with MLAs of their respective parties met Governor Gehlot and handed over the memorandum to him.

Questioning the style of governance in Karnataka, Opposition parties, the BJP and the JD(S), Wednesday slammed Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader’s decision to suspend 10 BJP MLAs and accused the Congress government of suppressing the Opposition for highlighting the mistakes of the government.

MLAs were protesting at the well of the House against the state government for allegedly violating norms and deputing IAS officers to welcome leaders from various parties for the recently held meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru. (ANI)

