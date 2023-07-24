Chandigarh, July 24: The museums in Punjab -- Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib, Dastan-e-Shahadat in Chamkaur Sahib, and the Golden Temple Plaza in Amritsar, under the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs -- will be closed for visitors till July 31 for half-yearly maintenance work. Punjab Policeman Blocks Road To Protest Against Corruption by Seniors, Video Goes Viral.

An official spokesperson of the department said on Monday that the museums are kept closed for visitors every year during the last week of January and July.

This closure allows necessary repair and maintenance works to be conducted, which cannot be carried out during the continuous movement of visitors in the galleries of the museums.

