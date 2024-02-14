Jamshedpur, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi on Wednesday urged party workers to gear up for the upcoming general elections and strive to secure victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 12 seats.

Inaugurating the party's election office for the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency, the former chief minister emphasised the importance of unity among party workers to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and further the nation's development.

"We had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the last election. This time, we have to win all the 14 seats," Marandi said.

Marandi criticised the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand and urged party workers to prepare for the assembly polls later this year with the aim of ousting the 'corrupt' regime.

He condemned the coalition's alleged mishandling of various issues, including the recent leak of question papers for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination.

Regarding Chief Minister Champai Soren's assertion of continuing the legacy of former CM Hemant Soren, Marandi cautioned that Champai's fate may mirror his predecessor's, who is currently facing legal proceedings in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's accomplishments, Marandi underscored the positive impact of Modi's decisions on India's economic, strategic, and political fronts, emphasising their role in bolstering the nation's standing.

