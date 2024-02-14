Dubai, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners. Earlier today, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. The priests conducted rituals before the inauguration. PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens First Hindu Stone Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Hindu Mandir

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/2J5kQ1NjMu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday. He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support.

Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed by Priests at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel. The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to UAE also marks the third by the PM to the Gulf country in the past eight months. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)