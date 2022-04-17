New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP leader and former Army chief J J Singh on Sunday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his meeting with UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and said the AAP should clarify if it endorses the "pro-separatist and anti-India" views of the British lawmaker.

Dhesi, a Labour Party MP, met Mann along with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha last week and reportedly raised several issues, including blacklisting of several Sikhs.

Also Read | Maharashtra Ram Navami Violence: Police Confirm PFI Mumbra President Abdul Matin Shekhani is Absconding.

"It is very unfortunate that AAP government in Punjab...is going the extra mile to welcome Labour Party MP Dhesi whose views are pro-separatist and anti-India. AAP owes an clarification to the country whether it supports his views on Kashmir and other matters which are against our country," Singh said.

The BJP leader further said Mann should disclose what transpired in the meeting with Dhesi and what commitments the AAP government in Punjab has given to him.

Also Read | Telangana: Mahbubnagar Administration Translocates Four 100-Year-Old Trees From Roads and Buildings Guest House to KCR Urban Eco Park.

Dhesi had criticised the Indian government's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)