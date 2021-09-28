New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from Scheduled Caste community has become Chief Minister of Punjab.

He alleged that Sidhu is "hungry" for the post of Chief Minister.

"Why can't a Scheduled caste person take decisions regarding formation of the cabinet. Navjot Singh Sidhu is hungry for the post of Chief Minister. He is not able to bear that a person from SC community has become a Chief Minister. Who will get which department, Sidhu will decide? Why?" he asked.

Earlier today, in a surprise development, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. He was appointed PCC chief in July

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to new ministers of his cabinet. (ANI)

