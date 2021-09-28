Samsung India is all set to launch the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. The prices of the handset will be announced by the technology giant at noon. When launched, the phone will be available for online sale via Flipkart and Samsung's online store. The company has been extensively teasing the handset on its social platforms to keep the buzz going. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Be Launched Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Based on the recently leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could be offered in two configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The upcoming phone is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with a 90Hz display.

Ahead of its launch, prices have been leaked online, suggesting it could be priced in India from Rs 20,999. The bigger 8GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 22,999. The report also suggests that these are retail prices of the phone and the online prices could be lower. However, official prices, availability and other details will be announced during the launch.

A dedicated microsite from Samsung is already live that reveals the two colour options - Black and Blue. As far as specs are concerned, the Galaxy F42 5G will sport an FHD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

For photos and videos, there will be a 64MP triple camera module at the back with a Night Mode feature. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Additional features could include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille, and more.

