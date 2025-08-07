New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party leaders are applauding Prime Minister Modi's stand on keeping the welfare of Indian farmers paramount amid the additional tariff imposed on India by the US President. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said that India will not bow down to pressure and will not compromise on the welfare of farmers.

While talking to ANI, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "India has become a country with a huge consumer market. Its production has increased substantially, and we have moved forward towards indigenisation... If any country thinks that India will compromise on the welfare of farmers, dairy, and MSMEs just to please another country, then they should understand that that time is over. India respects everyone, but does not bow down to pressure... It will become the third largest economy..."

BJP MP Mayank Nayak also lauded the PM and added, "...When the PM started his work as 'Pradhan Sevak,' he said that he would form schemes for farmers and the poor. He is committed to increasing farmers' income to ensure they face no hardships and receive fair pricing for their crops. MSP on crops has also been increased, and it continues to rise every year following inspections."

He further added, "Raising tariffs might be their decision, but PM Modi is constantly trying to increase the income of farmers... The opposition has a political right to speak against the government, but 140 crore people of the country always stand with PM Modi and his decisions."

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also shared the same sentiment and said, "Trump is making childish statements... PM Modi declared that we will not do anything against the welfare of the farmers, and the country... The opposition is dancing here, are they happy with Trump's statement?... They are supporting what is being done against the country..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had made a strong statement rejecting US pressure on agricultural trade, saying India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," the Prime Minister said.

His comments came after the US administration under President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. The US has been seeking greater access to India's agricultural market, including products such as corn, soybeans, and cotton, during trade negotiations. (ANI)

