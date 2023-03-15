Agartala, Mar 15 (PTI) Senior BJP legislator Binoy Bhusan Das will take oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Tripura Assembly on Wednesday.

Das, the MLA of Panisagar assembly constituency, will be sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at the Raj Bhavan here.

Also Read | Sweta Jha, Former Mrs India and BJP Mayoral Candidate, Reels Holding AK-47 Rifle and INSAS Rifles Go Viral.

Legislators of the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state will take oath on Thursday.

The next assembly session will begin on March 24.

Also Read | AnyDesk App Fraud: 90-Year-Old NRI Duped of Rs 10 Lakh by Cyber Thugs Through App in Lucknow.

Notably, seventy-year-old BJP leader Manik Saha had on March 8 taken oath as the Tripura chief minister for the second time.

Eight more ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Bikash Debbarma and Sukla Charan Noatia, were also sworn in by the governor.

The BJP won 32 seats in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Regional party Tipra Motha got 13 assembly segments, while the CPI(M)-Congress combine bagged 14 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)