Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Mumbai Police arrived at BJP MLA Ram Kadam's house in Mumbai's Khar area to prevent him from celebrating Dahi Handi on Tuesday.

The state government has banned the Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Additional charge) Sangram Singh Nishandar was present at his house.

Kadam said, "We demand that the Thackeray government should allow us to celebrate Dahi handi as per tradition. We will ensure COVID protocols are in place. This is a Hindu festival and we will celebrate it at any cost. I will go to the Ghatkopar police station to request the police the same. If required, I am ready to talk to state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil for the permission."

He further said, "We are even ready to celebrate Dahi handi with five Govindas, who are fully vaccinated," and alleged "Shiv Sena has become anti-Hindu party after it allied with the Congress." (ANI)

