Twisha Sharma Case: ‘I Am Trapped’, Said Noida Woman in Chat Before Death; Parents Allege Cover-Up Attempt

The investigation into the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune from Noida who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, has intensified following details from her autopsy report and the emergence of a final distress message. Sharma was found hanging on the night of May 12 at her residence in Katara Hills. Local police have booked her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district judge, for domestic violence and dowry harassment.

Sharma's family, including her parents have alleged a deliberate cover-up attempt, pointing out discrepancies in the handling of evidence and a delay in securing emergency medical care. Noida Shocker: 5-Year-Old Crushed to Death After Iron Gate Falls While Playing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

‘I Am Trapped’, Says Twisha Sharma in Last Chat With Friend Before Her Death

"I am trapped bro" Twisha Sharma, a Noida girl died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws place in Bhopal, barely 5 months after her marriage in December 2025. This is one of the last messages she sent to her brother. https://t.co/2qDC7VXzbb pic.twitter.com/0VxlJX6miN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2026

The Final Messages and Final Call

Shortly before her death, Sharma sent an Instagram message to a close friend that has now become a focal point of the investigation. The message read: "I am trapped, bro. Baas tu mat phasna (Just, don't get trapped yourself). Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right.” Her friend expressed worry and reassurance, but the promised follow-up call never occurred. According to Sharma's family, she also spoke with her mother over the phone at approximately 10:05 PM on the night of the incident, describing ongoing harassment. Her brother, Major Harshit Sharma of the Indian Army, stated that the call abruptly disconnected when her husband entered the room.

After multiple failed attempts to reconnect, the family reached the mother-in-law at 10:15 PM, urging her to check on Sharma. By 10:20 PM, the family was informed that Sharma was not breathing. Though the hospital is located roughly ten minutes away, the family alleges that there was a critical delay in getting her medical treatment. She was declared dead on arrival at around 11:00 PM.

Autopsy Details and Allegations of Covered Evidence

The post-mortem examination, conducted at AIIMS Bhopal, concluded that the primary cause of death was "antemortem hanging by ligature". However, the forensic findings also revealed "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body." Toxicological analysis of preserved blood and viscera samples ruled out the presence of any intoxicating substances. The forensic report raised further questions regarding the crime scene management, explicitly noting that the vital ligature material used in the hanging was "neither present in situ nor submitted by IO [Investigating Officer] for examination by us".

Allegations of Forced Abortion and Financial Coercion

Major Harshit Sharma has alleged that his sister faced sustained domestic abuse and dowry-related pressure since her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025, after the couple met on a dating app. The family claims that Sharma was recently subjected to severe mental harassment and forced to medically terminate a pregnancy against her will, following accusations from her in-laws questioning the child's legitimacy. Furthermore, the family stated that the in-laws were aggressively pressuring Sharma to transfer shares and financial investments valued at nearly INR 20 lakh - originally gifted to her by her father - into her husband’s name. Noida Shocker: BTech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 28th Floor of Wave Amore Society in Sector 32.

SIT Formation and Legal Status

In response to the growing public scrutiny and a protest staged by Sharma's family outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s official residence, senior police officials have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to oversee the case. Sharma's family, noting that her body has remained in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary, has demanded a second independent post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and requested that the entire legal trial be transferred to a court outside Madhya Pradesh to ensure impartiality. Meanwhile, a local court granted anticipatory bail to the retired district judge, Giribala Singh. The court hearing regarding the anticipatory bail application filed by her son, Samarth Singh, is scheduled for Monday, May 18.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).